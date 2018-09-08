Billionaire Jack Ma to Step Down from Online Retail Giant Alibaba

- September 8, 2018
Billionaire Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s co-founder and executive chairman, is retiring from the company.

Ma was quoted  by the New York Times that  he would step down on Sept. 10 to pursue philanthropy in education.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.

Ma, a former tour guide, English teacher and self-styled “China’s Forrest Gump,” would remain on the company’s board of directors and continue to mentor the company’s management, the New York Times said.

Ma told the newspaper that his retirement “is not the end of an era but “the beginning of an era.” He added that he would be spending more of his time and fortune focused on education.

