Biden Links New Orleans Attacker to ISIS, FBI Investigates Terrorism Angle

U.S. President Joe Biden has confirmed that the New Orleans New Year’s Eve attack, which left 15 dead and dozens injured, was inspired by the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

Biden cited FBI findings that the perpetrator, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din J. from Texas, posted videos expressing allegiance to ISIS and a desire to kill before carrying out the assault.

The attack occurred early on New Year’s Day when the suspect drove a pickup truck into a crowded New Orleans street known for its festive atmosphere. New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick described the suspect as “hellbent on creating carnage.” Following the vehicular attack, the suspect engaged in a gunfight with police, injuring two officers before being fatally shot.

FBI investigations revealed that the suspect, a U.S. Army veteran, had previously served both on active duty and in the reserves. Explosive devices and an ISIS flag were discovered in the truck and around the site, adding weight to terrorism concerns. FBI investigator Alethea Duncan indicated that authorities are probing the possibility of accomplices, though initial suspects captured on surveillance footage were ruled out.

In a separate incident hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a potential link between the two attacks, as both vehicles were rented through the same platform.

Surveillance footage showed the Tesla stopping outside the hotel entrance before detonating. Charred remains of petrol canisters and fireworks were found at the scene, though no direct link to ISIS has been established.

Las Vegas Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill stressed that no immediate threats remain but confirmed the investigation is considering all possibilities. “We are not ruling anything out,” he stated. While no ISIS flag was found in the Las Vegas attack, authorities are exploring connections between the two incidents.

Both events have heightened concerns over domestic threats, with Biden urging vigilance and reaffirming the U.S. commitment to counterterrorism efforts.