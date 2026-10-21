Key Points

The Kano State Centre for Disease Control has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre following the reported Ebola case in Abuja.

Kano officials say the centre is on high alert, urging residents to remain calm and follow prevention guidelines.

Residents with fever and other warning signs who may have been exposed are advised to contact health officials immediately.

Health facilities across Kano have been directed to strengthen infection prevention and control measures.

Main Story

The Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) following the Federal Government’s announcement of an imported Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory.

The centre’s Director-General, Prof. Muhammad Adamu-Abbas, disclosed this in a public advisory issued in Kano on Tuesday, saying the state was prepared to respond to any potential public health threat.

According to Adamu-Abbas, the reported patient in Abuja had been isolated and was receiving medical care. He added that 44 people who had close contact with the patient had been identified and were being monitored daily.

He said Kano’s emergency operations centre was on high alert but urged residents not to panic.

“There is no need to panic, but we must all be careful and act quickly,” he said, calling on residents to remain calm and comply with recommended health protocols.

The director-general warned against self-medication, advising anyone who develops symptoms and suspects exposure to avoid visiting pharmacies or local drug shops for treatment without medical assessment.

He also advised symptomatic individuals to avoid public transport, including buses, taxis, tricycles and other local transport services, to reduce the risk of exposing others. Anyone suspected of having the infection should be separated from others while urgent medical guidance is sought.

The Issues

Ebola is a serious viral disease that can cause severe illness and death. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person, or with contaminated materials such as clothing, bedding and surfaces.

Symptoms may include sudden fever, severe weakness, headache, body and joint pains, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and unexplained bleeding. These symptoms can also occur in other illnesses, so medical assessment is essential.

Adamu-Abbas urged residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds, avoid contact with sick people and their belongings, and refrain from touching dead bodies. He also advised against eating bushmeat and encouraged people to buy meat from clean markets and cook it thoroughly.

Residents were further advised to clean frequently touched surfaces, including door handles, phones and tables, using appropriate disinfectants.

What’s Being Said

The KNCDC director-general stressed that anyone experiencing fever and other warning signs, particularly after travelling or having contact with a sick person, should seek immediate guidance from health officials rather than remain at home or visit a chemist.

Residents can contact the KNCDC on 07077974504, email kano_cdc@gmail.com, reach the centre through its social media channels, contact their Local Government Area Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, or report to a health facility.

In a related directive, Adamu-Abbas urged public, private, faith-based and military health facilities across Kano to remain vigilant and strictly enforce infection prevention and control (IPC) measures. He warned against compromising these procedures, which are intended to protect patients and healthcare workers.

What’s Next

The immediate priority is to maintain surveillance, ensure health workers follow infection prevention procedures and help residents recognise when to seek medical attention.

The public health response will also depend on timely reporting of suspected cases, effective communication and cooperation between health facilities and disease surveillance officials.

Bottom Line

Kano’s activation of its emergency operations centre is a precautionary step following the reported Ebola case in Abuja. While the advisory does not establish an Ebola outbreak in Kano, residents and healthcare providers have an important role to play: follow official guidance, report concerning symptoms promptly and avoid spreading unverified information.