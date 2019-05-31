Ben Broadbent Reappointed As BoE Deputy Governor

Bank of England (BoE) on Friday extended the tenure of Ben Broadbent as Deputy Governor of Monetary Policy until June 2024.

“I am delighted that Ben Broadbent has agreed to serve a second term as Deputy Governor, Monetary Policy. Ben’s commitment to advancing and challenging the Bank’s analytical capabilities and the intellectual rigour he contributions to policymaking discussions are invaluable to our delivery of monetary and financial stability,” outgoing BoE Governor Mark Carney said.

Carney, who has been BoE Governor since summer 2013, is due to step down at the end of January 2020.

The central bank also appointed three new non-executive directors – Ron Kalifa, Frances O’Grady and Hanneke Smits – to Court, BoE’s governing body.

“Ron brings with him an understanding of payment systems and transformational change which will be of great benefit as we renew the Bank’s real time gross settlement service. Frances’ deep knowledge of the world of work from her background at the Trade Unions Congress will provide important perspective to Court’s discussions. Hanneke’s leadership within the asset management and private equity industry will undoubtedly further bolster our understanding of the challenges facing that sector,” said Court Chair Bradley Fried.

Kalifa serves as deputy chair of payments processing company WorldPay Inc, while O’Grady is the general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress. Smits is the chief executive of Newton Investment Management Ltd.

The appointments are effective from July 1.

The BoE has four deputy governors: Monetary Policy; Financial Stability; Markets & Banking and Prudential Regulation.