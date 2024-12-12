Be Vigilant. Don’t Be A Victim Of This Season, By Debo. Luwaji

A stich in time saves nine. We are in that season of the year where your vigilance is sorely needed if you must save yourself some avoidable pain! There is the general belief, and this is repeatedly backed by historical facts, that crime is always on the rise in the final weeks of the year , especially in our major cities, on our highways, and in our neighbourhoods.

From the petty thieves to organized crime syndicates, evil-minded people are on the prowl seeking their hapless prey. From traffic molestation to burglary, robbery , kidnapping, and more elaborate frauds, there are many out there who spend time daily perfecting their schemes on how to rob the unwary of his hard-earned asset and cause him maximum pain. Don’t let them!

Many reasons have been adduced for this annual year-end upsurge in crime.

Some attribute it to the desperation of those who do not want to return to their home towns empty-handed and shame-faced in a period suffused with age-group ceremonies, where a man’s purse dictates how much weight his voice carries in all deliberations.

In other words, whatever may have been anyone’s hassles in Lagos, Abuja, or any other city in the course of the year, the only way a man can demonstrate that he is not a lazy, never-do-well among his kin is to seize one or more of the sponsorship opportunities available in the village during this festive period, be it social, building, health, education-related, or any of the several fund-raising, joint-venture community efforts where real men talk briefly and announce big figures while their age mates simply contribute the applause!

Whatever may be the robber’s motive, there is a general assumption that there’s so much to steal at this time as people enjoy different end-of-year largese courtesy of their organisations or goodwill of others. Some retirements also fall due in the last month of the year, accompanied by hefty severance packages. So, whether your valuables are cash in hand, movable assets, or in the bank, the untiring schemer and scammer believe these valuables are within their reach by hook or by crook. The responsibility to prevent them is yours and yours only.

As one who has been part of the security think tank at the corporate level, I have a few pieces of advice to share with you that will stand you in good stead during this volatile period. Just as charity begins at home, your security antenna must be at full alert from there.

Some Dominican hands seek official permission to travel home in December. Some simply disappear even without due clearance. Be on your guard. Many of these domestic staff, however close and nice they are to you, are under intense pressure by the sheer weight of the responsibility they bear back home. Their young age notwithstanding, they take care of the parents, health bills, siblings education, debt repayment, etc. Nothing of your generosity matches the constant bombardment your maid has received through calls and clandestine meetings. Some are encouraged and tutored to steal from their hosts without any ambiguity.

So, how do you protect yourself? Keep your valuables under lock; possibly change their locations. Keep an eye on those staff. Allowing an abrupt departure—a little earlier than the agreed date—may be a good way to destabilise any evil plans.

Be nice. Be helpful. Provide additional support for him if you can afford to ( like a specific gift for the parents at home), but don’t let down your guards.

If you are replacing a domestic hand at this time, please be extra careful. Dont let the desperation of your situation makes you ignore doing due diligence. Many of them strike within their first day or first week on the job!

If you can manage without having a temporary replacement for now, anyhow, please do. Take your own vacation, bring in a trusted relative, go visiting – whatever can fill the gap during the short period your known domestic staff are away.

Prince Debo Luwaji is a Public Affairs Analyst and Entrepreneur