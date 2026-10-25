Bayelsa state government dismisses bridge collapse claims, says Nembe-Brass road 85% complete

By Emmanuella Opara | October 25th 2026

KEY POINTS

Bayelsa State Government says the first phase of the 21-kilometre Nembe-Brass road project is 85 per cent complete.

Officials deny reports that bridge columns along the road corridor have collapsed.

The government expects the road to be ready for commissioning in the first quarter of 2027.

Contractor Setraco Nigeria Limited says the project has no funding challenges.

MAIN STORY

The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed social media reports alleging that a bridge along the ongoing Nembe-Brass road project has suffered structural failure, maintaining that construction is progressing according to approved engineering designs.

The government said the first phase of the 21-kilometre project was about 85 per cent complete and was expected to be ready for commissioning in the first quarter of 2027.

The Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, and Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, gave the clarification on Saturday during an inspection of the project site to assess progress and address claims concerning the fifth bridge along the road corridor.

Teibowei said no bridge column had collapsed, explaining that construction work was ongoing ahead of the installation of beams on the fifth and final bridge.

He said equipment required for the installation was already at the site, while the contractor was preparing for the next phase of work.

The commissioner also said stone base and road stabilisation works had reached the 21-kilometre terminal point near the St. Nicholas River.

Addressing concerns about the project’s quality, Teibowei said construction was being carried out in line with approved engineering specifications and quality-control procedures. He added that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure had a laboratory for testing construction materials to ensure compliance with required standards.

He identified Prof. Beredugo as the consultant who designed the road project for the state government, adding that the construction was following the approved design.

Koku-Obiyai urged residents to disregard what she described as false and misleading reports about the project. She said she had visited the site more than five times since construction began and remained confident that work was progressing.

She described the Nembe-Brass road as a priority infrastructure project of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration, adding that the government remained committed to delivering development projects for residents.

Joseph John, Assistant Manager for Bayelsa and Delta states at Setraco Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, also denied reports of a bridge collapse and said the company was committed to delivering quality work.

John said the project had no funding challenges, adding that the state government had continued to release funds for its execution. He expressed confidence that the contractor would deliver the project on schedule.

The Nembe-Brass road is expected to improve connectivity among riverine communities in Bayelsa State.

THE ISSUES

The dispute centres on conflicting accounts of the condition of the fifth bridge along the road corridor. While social media reports raised concerns about a possible structural failure, the state government and the contractor maintain that no bridge column has collapsed and that construction is continuing.

The project’s progress and adherence to approved engineering specifications will remain important considerations as construction advances towards its expected completion.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Ordinarily, I would have kept silent, but because a fake report is circulating in the media and on social media, it is appropriate that the public be properly informed,” Moses Teibowei, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, said.

“There is no problem with our project. Whatever you are hearing out there is fake news, and we are ready to deliver on time because this is the last bridge of the five,” Joseph John, Assistant Manager for Bayelsa and Delta states at Setraco Nigeria Limited, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Construction is expected to continue with the installation of beams on the fifth bridge and other outstanding works. The state government says the first phase of the road project is expected to be ready for commissioning in the first quarter of 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

Bayelsa State Government has rejected claims of a bridge collapse on the Nembe-Brass road, reporting that the project is 85 per cent complete and remains on course for commissioning in early 2027.