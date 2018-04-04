Bauchi Offers Disabled Persons Free Education

The Rector of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) Bauchi, Dr. Suleiman Lame has affirmed that all disabled persons in the state willing to study any course in the institution could do that free of charge.

He said aside the disabled people, students wishing to study Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Education in the polytechnic could also enroll free of charge.

Lame noted that the gesture was aimed at empowering people with disabilities educationally and motivating the basic science students, adding that secondary schools in the state are facing shortage of mathematics, physics and chemistry teachers.

He explained that the polytechnic deemed it necessary to come up with such policy to promote education in the state.

The Rector further added that the institution, in collaboration with the Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development (BACYWORD) is currently training about 4,000 youths drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state on entrepreneurial skills and remedial studies.

He said those who passed the remedial would be given automatic admission into various departments in the polytechnic, while others would be assisted to secure admission into universities. He said the entrepreneurial trainees are expected to start up small scale businesses and get self-employed at the end of the training.