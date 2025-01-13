Barcelona Triumph Over Real Madrid 5-2 To Secure Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona delivered a commanding performance to defeat rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in an electrifying Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. This resounding victory marked the first trophy of the Hansi Flick era and reaffirmed Barcelona’s dominance in the Clasico rivalry.

Real Madrid struck first through an early goal from Kylian Mbappé, but Barcelona responded with a relentless attacking display. Goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha (who scored twice), and Alejandro Balde sealed a memorable win, even after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off in the second half.

Madrid, seeking revenge for their 4-0 La Liga defeat to Barcelona in October, were left reeling by the onslaught in Jeddah. Despite a consolation free-kick goal from Rodrygo Goes, the European champions couldn’t recover and faced a humbling defeat.

Early Drama and Barcelona’s Response

The match began at a frenetic pace. Lamine Yamal tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a curling shot, and Raphinha’s header was also denied by the Belgian. However, it was Real Madrid who struck first in the 5th minute. Mbappé capitalized on a counter-attack, breaking free after a Vinícius Jr. interception and coolly finishing past Szczęsny.

Barcelona responded with a stunning equalizer from 17-year-old Yamal. The winger showcased his skill with a Messi-esque move, cutting in from the right and curling a low shot inside the near post.

Barcelona’s momentum continued as Lewandowski converted a penalty following a reckless challenge by Eduardo Camavinga on Gavi. Shortly after, Raphinha extended the lead with a precise header from Jules Koundé’s deep cross. Alejandro Balde added a fourth just before halftime, finishing off a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Yamal and Raphinha.

Second Half Dominance and Szczęsny’s Red Card

Barcelona maintained their dominance after the break. Raphinha scored his second with a composed dribble and finish, assisted by Marc Casado. However, the Catalans were reduced to 10 men when Szczęsny was shown a red card after bringing down Mbappé outside the area.

Rodrygo pulled one back for Madrid with a powerful free-kick past substitute goalkeeper Iñaki Peña. Despite a late push, including a brilliant chance for Jude Bellingham denied by Koundé and a strong attempt by Mbappé saved by Peña, Real Madrid couldn’t close the gap.

Historic Victory and Controversy

Barcelona’s victory secured their record-extending 15th Spanish Super Cup title. The game also marked Dani Olmo’s debut for the club, temporarily registered amidst ongoing controversies surrounding his transfer.

This emphatic win solidifies Barcelona’s resurgence under Flick and sends a clear message to their rivals as they aim for further success this season.