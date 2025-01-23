Banking Index Rises As Access Holdings And GTCO Shares Surge

The banking sector stood out on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Wednesday, driven by strong demand for Access Holdings and GTCO shares. Access Holdings PLC, trading as ACCESSCORP, was the most active stock, with 91.99 million units traded—23.3% of the total market activity for the day.

Despite most market sectors performing poorly, the banking index bucked the trend with a 0.61% increase. Access Holdings’ share price climbed by 1.45% to close at N24.55, contributing significantly to the banking sector’s performance.

GTCO, another heavyweight in the sector, saw its share price hit a record high of N60, up by 1.69% for the day. This rally pushed GTCO’s market valuation to N1.765 trillion, reinforcing its position as a leader in the banking industry. The banking sector’s total market value also surpassed N1.3 trillion.

Meanwhile, other sectors struggled. Insurance stocks led the declines, with losses in CORNERST (-2.30%) and PRESTIGE (-7.69%) dragging the sector down by 0.91%. Consumer Goods (-0.26%), Industrial Goods (-0.18%), and Oil & Gas (-0.11%) also posted losses due to selloffs in key stocks like DANGSUGAR (-2.73%), WAPCO (-1.34%), and ARADEL (-0.36%).