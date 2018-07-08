APC Senator Dino Melaye Releases Music Video Dedicated to PDP

Senator Dino Melaye has released a new video where he remixed a popular song “Oh! My Home” mocking his party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the video, Melaye referred to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his home, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had suffered him.

The video which is currently trending on so many social media platforms was obtained by our correspondent from a Whatsapp group chat.

He sang:

“PDP – Oh my home, oh my home

Oh my home, oh my home

When shall I see my home – PDP

When shall I see my PDP

I will never forget my home,”

He went on to sing wearing a smiling face:

“Oh my home, oh my home

Oh my home, oh my home

When shall I see my home – APC suffer me o!

When shall I see my PDP

I will never forget my home.

The senator ended his song with a mocking sign for the APC (used his finger to pull his eye bags) – a sign which many Nigerians refer to as “Ntoor”.

Watch the video below.



The Senator had in an open session of the Senate last month sat with with PDP Senators. The APC is awaiting his formal declaration of switching to his ‘beloved PDP”.