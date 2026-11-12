Ayra Starr to perform at Coachella 2027 in US

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 12th, 2026

Key Points

· Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has been named on the lineup for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California

· Organisers announced the lineup on Wednesday, listing her for the Sunday programme on April 11 and 18

· The festival runs across two weekends, April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio

· Other major acts include Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala, Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Mariah the Scientist, Don Toliver, Kygo and Daddy Yankee

· Passes go on sale Friday, November 13, at 12pm PT

· Her appearance follows Davido’s performance at the 2026 edition

Main Story

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has been named among the artistes billed to perform at the 2027 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States. The organisers announced the lineup in a statement shared on Wednesday, listing the Mavin Records star among performers scheduled for Sunday, April 11 and 18, Reacting to the announcement in the comments, Ayra Starr wrote, “Let’s gooo.”

The 2027 festival will be held across two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Other major acts on the lineup include Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala, Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Mariah the Scientist, Don Toliver, Kygo and Daddy Yankee. For the Sunday programme, Ayra Starr is listed alongside Jorja Smith, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét and EsDeeKid.

The Issues

Her booking adds to the growing presence of Nigerian artistes on major international stages. Coachella is one of the most watched music festivals in the world, and a slot there gives performers exposure to a global audience and the industry gatekeepers who attend.

It also continues a recent run of Nigerian representation at the festival, following Davido’s performance at the 2026 edition. For Afrobeats, repeat appearances at events of this scale point to sustained international demand rather than a one-off breakthrough, The announcement gives dates and a lineup but not her exact set time or stage, which are typically published closer to the event.

What’s Being Said

Coachella framed the 2027 edition with the line, “The return of innocence. Passes on sale Friday 11/13 at 12pm PT., Ayra Starr’s own response was brief and enthusiastic, signalling excitement without further comment. No additional statement from her label or management was included in the report.

What’s Next

Passes go on sale on Friday, November 13, at 12pm PT, and attention will turn to ticket demand and the release of set times closer to April. Fans in Nigeria and the diaspora are likely to follow the build-up closely, Ayra Starr may use the months ahead to release new music or announce related tour dates around the festival.

Bottom Line

Ayra Starr’s Coachella booking extends Nigerian Afrobeats’ run on one of the world’s biggest festival stages, putting her alongside global names in April 2027.