2027- Tinubu support group targets 20m votes

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 12th, 2026

Key Points

· The Tinubu Again Movement, championed by Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, says it has registered more than 1.23 million supporters nationwide

· The group is targeting 20 million votes for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

· The North-West is its strongest base, with more than 300,000 members recruited across the region

· More than 5,600 volunteers from APC support groups, associations and organisations have been mobilised in the North-West

· The movement reports considerable support in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna

· Its media director, Yusuf Dingyadi, expressed optimism that the administration will sustain efforts against insecurity through Operation Fansan Yamma

Main Story

The Tinubu Again Movement, a political mobilisation group championed by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says it has registered more than 1.23 million supporters nationwide and is targeting 20 million votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. The movement said the North-West remains its strongest mobilisation base, with more than 300,000 members recruited across the region.

Its Director of Media and Communications, Yusuf Dingyadi, disclosed this in a statement made available in Sokoto on Thursday. He said the group has stepped up grassroots campaigns to promote the achievements and policies of the Tinubu administration. Dingyadi, who is also Senior Special Assistant on Media to the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the campaign is gaining momentum, particularly in rural communities, where volunteers are engaging residents on government projects and policies.

He said the movement is banking on the administration’s record in infrastructure and other sectors. “President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has something to show, something that can be marketed without any fear of contradiction. In terms of infrastructural development, there are several projects, and we are going around to enlighten and inform people about what the President has done and what he is doing,” he said.

The Issues

The gap between the group’s current numbers and its target is the central question. Registering 1.23 million supporters is a long way from delivering 20 million votes, and sign-ups do not automatically convert into ballots cast. The figures are the movement’s own claims and have not been independently verified.

Security is a major backdrop in the North-West, where the group says it has its strongest base. Insecurity in parts of the region has been a top concern for voters, so how the administration is seen to handle it will shape how far the group’s message lands. The movement’s link to the Minister of State for Defence and a senior APC aide also shows how closely such groups are tied to the party and government structure,The group’s focus on rural communities reflects a strategy of reaching voters outside the cities, where information on government projects may be thinner and where opposition parties are also campaigning hard.

What’s Being Said

Dingyadi said the movement is confident of hitting its target. “Our target is to get 20 million voters and supporters across the country for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. We are doing our best, and we are confident that we will achieve this target without mischief or propaganda,” he said.

On security, he expressed optimism that the administration would sustain efforts to tackle insecurity through improved military operations. He said the President would continue to support Operation Fansan Yamma and provide additional manpower and resources to troops fighting insecurity in the region.

What’s Next

Dingyadi said the movement will continue its nationwide mobilisation and public enlightenment campaigns to consolidate support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election. More recruitment drives and grassroots outreach are expected, especially in the North West, Attention will turn to whether the group can grow beyond its current base and whether opposition candidates respond with their own mobilisation efforts in the same states.

Bottom Line

The Tinubu Again Movement is putting up big numbers and an ambitious 20 million vote target, but turning 1.23 million registered supporters into a national vote haul will be the real test as the campaign builds.