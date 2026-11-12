Nvidia CEO faces fresh affair allegations involving senior executive

By Emmanuella Opara | November 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh allegations of an affair with Kimberly Powell, the company’s Vice President of Healthcare.

Five former Nvidia employees reportedly told The New York Times that the relationship occurred while both executives were married.

Two former employees said they saw the executives behaving affectionately at a hotel during Nvidia’s developer conference in March.

Nvidia declined to comment, while Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The allegations follow Huang’s admission of an earlier extramarital affair involving a Chinese executive identified as Alice Huang.

MAIN STORY

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, is facing fresh allegations of an extramarital relationship with a senior company executive, adding to scrutiny surrounding his personal conduct and leadership of the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

A report by The New York Times on Thursday, citing five former Nvidia employees, alleged that Huang, 63, had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, 48, the company’s Vice President of Healthcare.

The alleged relationship reportedly took place while both executives were married to other people.

Two former employees told the newspaper that Huang and Powell were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia’s annual developer conference in March. Three other individuals briefed on the incident reportedly said someone recorded the interaction on a mobile phone.

The report further alleged that Huang’s security personnel noticed the recording and asked the individual who made it to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

When contacted by the newspaper on Wednesday about his relationship with Powell, Huang reportedly said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” before ending the call.

Nvidia declined to comment on the allegations, while Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The latest claims come amid an existing controversy over Huang’s reported relationship with a Chinese executive identified by United States intelligence officials as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

Following an earlier report by the newspaper, Huang acknowledged the affair in a letter to Nvidia employees on Sunday, apologising to his wife and children.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, for about 40 years.

The controversy has also attracted attention from Republican leaders of three influential committees in the United States House of Representatives, who have requested a closed-door briefing from Huang concerning his interactions with the Chinese executive, identified as Alice Huang.

China has denied the espionage allegations.

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and became Vice President of Healthcare in 2017. She oversees the company’s initiatives involving the application of artificial intelligence and chip technology in healthcare and higher education.

Nvidia’s code of conduct reportedly requires employees to avoid situations that could create conflicts of interest, including personal relationships.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led its expansion into one of the world’s leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips.

THE ISSUES

The allegations raise questions about workplace relationships, executive accountability and the enforcement of corporate conduct policies, particularly when the individuals involved occupy senior positions within the same organisation.

Nvidia’s reported code of conduct requires employees to avoid conflicts of interest arising from personal relationships. However, the available report does not establish whether the alleged relationship between Huang and Powell resulted in any breach of company policy or whether an internal investigation has been initiated.

The latest allegations also place the company’s leadership under additional scrutiny at a time when Huang is already facing questions over his reported relationship with the Chinese executive.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO.

“I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.”

Jensen Huang, in response to questions from The New York Times about his relationship with Powell.

WHAT’S NEXT

Attention will likely remain on whether Nvidia responds to the latest allegations and whether the company takes any steps to examine potential conflicts of interest involving its senior executives.

The requested congressional briefing concerning Huang’s interactions with the Chinese executive also remains a separate development to watch.

BOTTOM LINE

Fresh allegations involving Nvidia’s CEO and another senior executive have widened scrutiny of Huang’s personal conduct and raised questions about corporate accountability, although the latest claims have not been independently established.