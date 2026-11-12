Why Atiku cannot work under Peter Obi – Dino Melaye

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 12th, 2026

Key Points

· Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye says it is impossible for ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to back NDC candidate Peter Obi

· He said Atiku is too big to be Obi’s running mate

· Melaye spoke in an interview with DCL

· He dismissed suggestions that Atiku might not appear on the ballot, saying he will be on it and will win

· He urged ADC supporters not to panic, saying the party is organised

· He questioned the electoral value of governors, noting that only three of 12 governors who contested Senate seats in 2023 won

Main Story

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has stated that it is impossible for the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to support his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi. According to Melaye, Atiku is too big to be Obi’s running mate, He spoke in an interview with DCL, where he dismissed suggestions that Atiku might not appear on the ballot in the next presidential election. “It is not a Volkswagen that pulls a lorry. It is a lorry that pulls a Volkswagen. So, you should be talking about Peter Obi working with Atiku, not the other way around. Atiku is too big for Peter Obi to back,” he said.

He urged Atiku supporters not to panic, assuring them that the former vice president would be on the ballot. “My message to ADC supporters all over the world is: no retreat, no surrender. There is no tension. There is no need to worry. There is no need to panic. We are okay. We are organised. We are good. Atiku is going to be on the ballot. The elections will hold, and Atiku will win. Tinubu and his governors will be disgraced,” he declared.

The Issues

The remarks respond to talk that the opposition may need to consolidate behind a single candidate, and to doubts about whether Atiku will be on the ballot. Melaye rejects both, insisting the ADC candidate is not the one who should step aside. His framing makes clear that any opposition alliance, in his view, would have to be led by Atiku.

The comments also show how crowded and competitive the opposition field is. With Atiku, Obi and Makinde all running on different platforms, questions about unity and who yields to whom are likely to keep recurring, Melaye’s claims are partisan statements from a vocal Atiku supporter. His assurance about the ballot is not backed by detail in the report, and his reference to “the Yugoslavian idea” is left unexplained.

What’s Being Said

Melaye also took aim at the value of governors in elections. “He is claiming and shouting that he has Atiku governors, that he has three governors. In the 2023 election, 12 governors contested for Senate seats. Only three won. What can a governor do for you today in our politics?” he asked.

He urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by political developments. “There is no shaking. Atiku is the candidate, and he is going to contest this election. He will be on the ballot, except Tinubu is trying to give us the Yugoslavian idea,” he added, No response from Obi’s camp or the Presidency was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether the Obi and Atiku camps respond, and whether talk of opposition consolidation continues as the January 2027 election approaches. Any ruling or INEC action affecting candidate listings will also be closely watched, Melaye and other ADC figures are likely to keep projecting confidence, while rival parties press their own claims to lead the opposition.

Bottom Line

Melaye is telling ADC supporters that Atiku will be on the ballot and will not play second fiddle to Obi, using strong rhetoric to project confidence amid persistent talk of opposition consolidation.