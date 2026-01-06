African Union Extends MNJTF Mandate To 2027 To Combat Persistent Insurgency

The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council has officially renewed the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) for an additional 12 months, effective from February 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. This decision, reached during the Council’s 1318th meeting, ensures the continued deployment of military personnel from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria to combat the ongoing Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgencies in the Lake Chad Basin.

Notably, Niger remains absent from the task force following its formal withdrawal in 2025, a move that has created significant security voids in critical border regions.

The Council endorsed the report of the AU Commission Chairperson, which highlighted the “neutralization” of 93 terrorist combatants and the surrender of 275 fighters over the past year. These successes have facilitated the return of over 6,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to communities like Banki and Kukawa in Nigeria. Despite these milestones, the AU warned that Boko Haram remains an “existential threat” to regional stability.

To maintain pressure on the insurgents, the Council welcomed the upcoming launch of Operation Lake Sanity III, a major offensive designed to dismantle terrorist havens in the difficult-to-reach “Tumbuns” or islands of Lake Chad. A critical focus of the 2026 mandate is the urgent need to close significant capability and funding gaps. The MNJTF continues to struggle with a lack of specialized equipment, particularly anti-drone technology, jamming systems, and amphibious assets necessary for operations in marshy terrain.

Furthermore, the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) accounted for nearly 60% of MNJTF casualties in 2024, highlighting a desperate need for sophisticated IED detectors. The AU has requested the international community to mobilize these resources through new funding channels, including UN Security Council Resolution 2719.

Beyond military action, the AU is prioritizing the “Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience 2.0.” This holistic approach addresses the root causes of the conflict by focusing on governance, climate change impacts, and socio-economic development.

The Council emphasized that military gains must be protected by restoring state authority and providing humanitarian aid to a region suffering from chronic underfunding. As part of the new mandate, the AU Commission and the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) have been directed to renew their support agreements to ensure that logistical and financial aid remains uninterrupted for the next year.