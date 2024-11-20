Apapa Port Customs Command Collects ₦2.01T In Revenue

The Apapa Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated ₦2.01 trillion in revenue as of November 19, 2024, nearing its ₦2.2 trillion target for the year. Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, disclosed this during a parade on November 20, 2024.

Olomu noted that the command accounts for 40 percent of the NCS’s total revenue of ₦5.07 trillion recorded so far this year, highlighting its strategic importance to the Service. He expressed confidence that the command would achieve its target by the end of November, ahead of schedule.

Addressing officers during the event, Olomu emphasised the need for sustained revenue collection and enforcement efforts. He instructed officers to ensure that seizures from smugglers are accompanied by arrests, noting that prosecuting offenders would enhance the fight against smuggling.

The CAC also stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in trade facilitation and stakeholder engagement, aligning with directives issued by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, MFR, at the recently concluded CGC Conference in Abuja.

Olomu outlined resolutions from the CGC Conference aimed at improving operations, including: Granting enforcement officers access to the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) platform, eliminating commercial activities, such as Point of Sale (PoS) operations, within customs formations and routine medical checks for officers and rewards for outstanding performance.

During the parade, the CAC presented awards to units and officers for their exceptional contributions. The Compliance Unit and Revenue Recovery Unit were commended for recovering over ₦2 billion and preventing losses of ₦3 billion, respectively, in the last three months.

Assistant Comptroller M. Samad was recognised for identifying cases of undervaluation, while Inspector Adamu Bashir received accolades as the best-dressed and most punctual officer.

The Apapa Port Command also announced plans to host an award night to celebrate officers and stakeholders who contributed to its achievements in 2024. Looking ahead, Olomu reaffirmed the command’s commitment to achieving its revenue target while upholding its enforcement mandate.

The Apapa Port Command’s performance reinforces its critical role in the NCS’s operations, as it continues to drive revenue generation and combat smuggling activities.