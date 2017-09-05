Anthony Joshua Looking Forward To Fight With Pulev on October 28

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua said on Tuesday his mandatory defence against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev “can’t come soon enough”.

Joshua will return to action when he takes on Pulev in the Principality Stadium on October 28.

It will be his first fight since the epic victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.

“October 28 can’t come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready,” said the WBA and IBF belt holder in a statement.

“I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold-out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.”

Pulev will be facing his second world title fight, having fought and lost to Klitschko in 2014.

He said on Monday he would relish taking on the Briton in front an expected 80,000 crowd.

“Anthony is a great and dangerous rival, but his style fits perfectly with mine,” Pulev said on his Facebook page.