Air traffic controllers threaten strike over faulty surveillance systems

By Emmanuella Opara | November 10th 2026

KEY POINTS

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has threatened to withdraw its services over persistent failures in Nigeria’s communication and surveillance infrastructure.

The association says there has been no significant improvement in the equipment used by controllers despite government approvals and procurement announcements.

NATCA wants the Federal Government to present a clear plan for a complete overhaul of the systems.

The association warns that inadequate infrastructure could affect aviation safety, airline operations, national security and government revenue.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s air traffic controllers have threatened industrial action over the continued deterioration of the country’s communication and surveillance infrastructure, warning that the situation is placing additional pressure on aviation safety.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said it could withdraw its services if the Federal Government fails to provide a clear strategic plan for upgrading the systems used to monitor aircraft movements and maintain safe separation between flights.

The association’s National President, Edino Amos, raised the concern on Tuesday at its 55th Annual General Meeting, themed, “Beyond Silos to Synergy: Shaping the Future of Nigerian Air Traffic Management”.

Amos described 2026 as a difficult year for air traffic controllers, saying there had been little or no meaningful improvement in the communication and surveillance equipment available at control centres across the country.

He said government approvals and announced procurement milestones had yet to translate into functional equipment for controllers.

“On infrastructure, the year under review has been a difficult one for the Association. Despite the considerable challenges faced by ATCOs across the length and breadth of the country, there has been no significant improvement in our communication and surveillance infrastructure.

“We acknowledge the approvals and procurement milestones that have been announced. However, these have yet to translate into a material improvement in the equipment available to controllers at the console,” he said.

According to the association, it has made several attempts to secure government intervention, including engagements with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

However, Amos said the pace of intervention had remained unsatisfactory, arguing that critical aviation infrastructure should not be exposed to funding uncertainties and prolonged procurement procedures.

He warned that the association could consider withdrawing its services if the government failed to provide a comprehensive plan for addressing the deficiencies.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I state that this frustrating engagement is pushing the Association towards considering the withdrawal of our services, should there be no clear strategic plan for the total overhaul of communication and surveillance infrastructure in Nigeria,” he said.

Amos said investment in modern communication and surveillance systems would improve airspace safety, reduce operational inefficiencies and limit avoidable financial losses for airlines.

He identified improved flight safety, reduced economic waste, increased air traffic and government revenue, stronger national security and better international ratings for Nigeria as potential benefits of upgrading the infrastructure.

He also stressed that effective aircraft surveillance was important beyond civil aviation, as it contributes to the country’s broader security framework.

Addressing the Aviation Minister, Amos said the association’s position was motivated by concerns about national safety rather than an attempt to threaten the government.

“Honourable Minister, we make this call not as a threat, but as patriots who sit daily before screens and failing frequencies to keep this country safe,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The dispute highlights persistent infrastructure concerns within Nigeria’s air traffic management system and the gap between government procurement announcements and the delivery of operational equipment.

Communication and surveillance systems are essential to the work of air traffic controllers, enabling them to monitor aircraft movements, coordinate flights and maintain safe distances between aircraft.

Any prolonged deficiencies could create operational challenges for controllers and affect the efficiency of airspace management.

The possibility of a service withdrawal also raises concerns about the wider implications for airlines, passengers and other aviation stakeholders, making a resolution between the government and the association important.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We make this call not as a threat, but as patriots who sit daily before screens and failing frequencies to keep this country safe,” Edino Amos, National President of NATCA, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government is expected to address the association’s concerns by providing clarity on the proposed infrastructure overhaul and translating existing procurement approvals into functional equipment.

The possibility of industrial action will depend on whether concrete commitments are made to resolve the outstanding issues.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s air traffic controllers have warned that continued failures in communication and surveillance infrastructure could push them towards withdrawing their services. The dispute places pressure on aviation authorities to move beyond procurement announcements and deliver the equipment required for safe and efficient airspace management.