Ahmed Musa Inspires Super Eagles to Victory against Seychelles in AFCON 2019 Qualifier

Captain Ahmed Musa put Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead in the crucial AFCON 2019 qualifier in Victoria, Seychelles, scoring in the 15th minute as his shot comes off the crossbar, with the ball bubbling off the Seychelles goalkeeper into the net.

Chidozie Awaziem doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a second goal in the 34th minute after Kelechi Iheanacho’s freekick fell into Awaziem’s path who tapped it into the net for an easy finish.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are playing catch-up in the Group E, which also parades Libya and South Africa.

In the first game of the group, South Africa came to Nigeria on June 10, 2017 to hammer the Super Eagles 2-0, while Libya beat visiting Seychelles 5-1.

Libya and South Africa are goalless at the time of this report. But they have four points each, with Nigeria only able to get three points and come third in the group, if they were able to hold their lead all through the second half of the game.