PSG Secure Historic Champions League Win Over Barcelona With 2-1 Away Victory

Paris Saint-Germain created history on Wednesday night by becoming the first club to defeat Barcelona in three consecutive European away fixtures, securing a 2-1 Champions League triumph at the Olympic Stadium.

The encounter began with a frenetic tempo, highlighted by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal dazzling early on with a dazzling solo run past multiple PSG defenders. Barcelona appeared dominant in possession, but PSG’s counterattacks were menacing, with Illia Zabarnyi going close from a corner and Achraf Hakimi testing Wojciech Szczęsny with a dangerous free-kick.

Barcelona eventually struck first in the 19th minute when Marcus Rashford sliced open PSG’s defence with a precise through-ball for Ferran Torres, who slotted home with confidence. The Catalans looked in control, yet PSG refused to fade. Nuno Mendes’ explosive run won a foul and booking for Frenkie de Jong, before the left-back surged forward again to set up Senny Mayulu’s equaliser.

The first half ended with both sides trading missed opportunities—Bradley Barcola squandered a golden chance for PSG, while Szczęsny was called into action again to deny Hakimi.

Barcelona started the second half cautiously, allowing PSG to dictate play. Dani Olmo received a yellow card for halting another PSG break, while Rashford attempted to lift Barça with bursts of energy down the flank. Lee Kang-in nearly restored PSG’s lead, rattling the post with a fierce strike.

Eventually, the breakthrough arrived when Gonçalo Ramos exploited Barcelona’s high defensive line, breaking clear to calmly slot home the decisive goal.

The win extended PSG’s run to six victories in their last seven Champions League outings, while it ended Barcelona’s remarkable streak of 12 group-stage home matches with only one loss.