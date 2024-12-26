Abuja High Court Stops Wike From Selling Disputed Property

An Abuja High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and others from proceeding with the sale or transfer of a disputed property located at Plot 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja.

The order, granted by Justice Mohammed Zubairu, followed an ex-parte motion filed by Reuben Ata, counsel to the applicant, Nextdora Nigeria Limited. The court directed all defendants, including Mr. Eric Anyamene Nnamdi, Hajiya Bilikisu Mallam, the FCT minister, and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to refrain from interfering with the claimant’s possession of the property until the matter is heard.

Justice Zubairu, acting as a vacation judge, stated that the injunction was issued in the interest of justice and fair hearing. The motion, filed on December 16 and marked M/16807/2024, seeks to protect the property pending the hearing of the substantive suit scheduled for December 30.

Nextdora Nigeria Limited claims ownership of the land and has requested a declaration affirming its title, along with seven other reliefs outlined in a writ of summons. The court has directed the defendants to be served and appear for the hearing of the motion on notice.