5G Technology Security Implications Under Assessment before Launch says NCC

Nigeria’s telecoms sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, says it is studying security implications related to the emerging 5G technology before deploying it across the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, while delivering the 14th Distinguished Electrical and Electronic Engineer Annual Lecture, in Kano state north western Nigeria said that Nigeria, like other countries across the globe is also exercising caution, particularly in the area of security implications of the new technology.

“No country in the world would toy with its security network but rather to protect it from external attack. NCC is still studying the implications and would deploy the technology at the appropriate time,” he said.

Professor Danbatta, acknowledged that the 5G technology is very fast, like the speed of lightening, stressing that many countries are getting ready to deploy the services but exercising caution to establish the risks involved in the new technology before veering into its services.

“What we are trying to do is to identify what the risks of the 5g technology are and how to address them before deploying the services, we have to be very careful,” he emphasized.

He said the agency is mapping out strategy for the service providers in Nigeria to double their investment through foreign direct Investment, FDI, from the current $68billion dollars to 136billion dollars in the next ten years.

He said the current investment is in adequate as there are about 38 million Nigerians yet to be reached with telecoms infrastructures.

“Some of the strategies and incentives include, 30% reduction in income tax for those entering the Nigeria telecoms market as pioneers, relaxation of fiscal and monetary policies, which include waiver of customs duty on equipment as well access to foreign exchange,” he said.

He said the security situation in the country has improved giving assurance to investors on return on investment and repatriation of such.

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE)- a Division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. John Funso Adebayo, admitted Professor Danbatta as fellow of the NIEEE during the event and conferred him with an award.

Danbatta delivered the 14th annual Lecture with the theme ‘Addressing Nigeria’s Telecoms Infrastructure Deficit-driving the Deployment of Broadband Networks.’

Source: VON