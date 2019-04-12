5 High-paying Jobs That Do Not Require A University Degree

The possession of a university degree used to be a prerequisite for getting a great high-paying job. Not any more!

While university graduates still generally earn more than their peers in certain fields, more companies are now choosing competence, certain skill sets and previous work experience over degrees.

Here is a list of five high-paying jobs you can land today without a university degree:

#1: Graphic Designer:

Being a graphic designer is a job that requires a certain skill set that is not necessarily tied to a degree. Payscale estimates that a designer could earn up to N360,000 every month. This website “helps employers and their employees understand the right pay for every position and effectively communicate about compensation.”

You can make good money as a graphic designer in Nigeria.

#2: Real Estate Broker:

This is a job you can certainly get without a degree. All you need to have is people skills and the right connections. You get a commission of between 5–10% from every house or land you sell. For instance, you could get N500 million to N1billion from selling a N10 million property.

There is a lot of money to be made from real estate.

#3: Web/Software Developer:

In 2018, the World Economic Forum released a brief titled ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2018,’ showing that the evolution of the workforce will result in the redundancy of regular jobs.

Jobs like accountants, financial analysts, lawyers, cashiers and ticket clerks are expected to give way to jobs that do not necessarily require a degree, like being a web or software developer. Here, experience counts more.

According to Payscale, the average web developer earns NGN 983,122 every year. Monthly salary ranges from NGN 204,257 - NGN 400,000.

Andela is currently building high-performing software engineering teams with Africa’s most talented software developers.

#4: Digital Marketing:

This is a job that is in high demand nowadays. It involves SEO, emails marketing, social media and content writing. The salary for entry level is usually between N70,000 - N100,000 per month.

You can acquire marketable skills in technology, social media and digital marketing, outside a university.

#5: Human Resources Management:

Here, experience and certain professional qualifications are typically more valuable than university degrees.

The average salary for a Human Resources / Administrative Assistant in Nigeria is from N100,000 to N300,000 according to My Salary Scale.