2Baba Clears The Air: No Hack, Annie And I Are Separated

Nigerian music legend, 2Baba (real name Innocent Idibia), has cleared up confusion around his Instagram account. He denied earlier claims that his account had been hacked and confirmed that a controversial post about his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, was posted by him.

The drama began when a post appeared on his Instagram saying that his 13-year marriage to Annie had ended. The message read: “Hello to my beautiful people. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long… I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and have currently filed for divorce.

“I will give a press statement soon to share my side of the story. Not because anyone has the right to know about my personal life, but because I love my fans and want them to know the truth about what happened. Stay blessed, I love you all.”

After the post, a follow-up message appeared claiming that 2Baba’s account had been hacked. It said, “My Instagram account has been hacked. Efforts are underway to regain control. #onelove!”

However, in a video shared later, 2Baba confirmed that his account had not been hacked. He explained that the initial post about his separation from Annie was indeed true, putting any doubts to rest.