2024 USA Election: Donald Trump Near Victory with 266 Electoral Votes, Harris At 195

Former President Donald Trump appears on the verge of winning a second term, requiring just a few more electoral votes to overcome Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to projections by major U.S. media outlets, Trump has claimed victories in over half of the 50 states, including critical battlegrounds such as Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Two of these states previously leaned Democratic in the last election cycle.

This brings Trump’s electoral count to 266, narrowly missing the 270 needed to secure the presidency. Fox News has already declared him the likely winner.

Meanwhile, Harris has amassed 195 electoral votes, including key states like California and New York, as well as Washington, D.C.

Below is a breakdown of each candidate’s victories and corresponding electoral votes, based on media projections from outlets such as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, and CBS.

Trump (266 Electoral Votes)

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 – split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wyoming (3)

Harris (195 Electoral Votes)