2024 USA Election: 8 Key Factors To Decide The Outcome For Kamala Harris And Donald Trump

As the 2024 USA Election approaches, Americans are preparing to decide the future of the nation on November 5, amid heightened political tensions and a deeply polarized electorate.

This 60th quadrennial election will see voters select members of the Electoral College, who will in turn elect the next president and vice president for a four-year term. The contest centers on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump, both vying to lead the nation.

Kamala Harris is aiming to break barriers as the first female president, while Donald Trump seeks to reclaim the White House after his 2020 defeat. Several key factors are likely to shape the outcome of this intense race, determining who will lead the U.S. beginning January 20, 2025.

Here are eight critical issues that could decide the future leadership of the United States:

1. The Importance of Swing States

The 2024 USA Election could be decided in seven crucial swing states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. While about 240 million Americans are eligible to vote, these battlegrounds hold the key to victory. Under the Electoral College system, most states use a “winner-take-all” rule, awarding all electors to the candidate who wins that state’s popular vote. To secure the presidency, a candidate must win at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes.

Historically, swing states oscillate between Democratic and Republican support, adding predictability and strategic importance.

2. Impact of Party Strongholds

Party strongholds, particularly Republican states like Texas and Florida and Democratic states like California and New York, will significantly impact the candidates’ strategies. While strongholds provide a reliable voter base, candidates invest heavily in these areas to build a foundation for winning critical swing states.

3. Influence of Celebrity Endorsements

Celebrity endorsements play a role in energizing voters, especially when high-profile figures publicly back candidates. On Harris’s side, prominent celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Leonardo DiCaprio are vocal supporters. In contrast, Trump enjoys backing from figures like Elon Musk, Buzz Aldrin, and Kid Rock, appealing to his conservative base. These endorsements aim to mobilize fans and can influence undecided voters.

4. Vice Presidential Choices

Kamala Harris’s selection of Tim Walz, Minnesota’s governor, as her running mate could strengthen her appeal among moderate voters, particularly in the Midwest. Walz brings a progressive yet pragmatic track record that resonates with some swing state voters.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has chosen JD Vance, who aligns closely with the MAGA wing of the Republican Party, energizing Trump’s conservative base and reinforcing his appeal among committed Republican voters.

5. Economic Concerns and Inflation

Economic issues and inflation remain top concerns for many voters. While inflation rates have recently improved, lingering effects from price increases have created a perception that the economy is struggling. Harris focuses on middle-class tax cuts and combating price gouging, whereas Trump promises tax cuts and deregulation to drive growth. Voters in battleground states may lean toward Trump if economic anxieties persist, but recent job growth and inflation stabilization could favor Harris.

6. Immigration Policy

Immigration is a defining issue in this 2024 USA Election. Since the last election, around 3.5 million new citizens have become eligible to vote, especially in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia. Trump has promised to reinstate strict immigration policies, appealing to voters concerned about border security. Harris advocates for a more comprehensive approach, including pathways to citizenship, reflecting her experience on cross-border crime. Their contrasting stances mirror the larger debate and could sway key undecided voters.

7. Abortion Rights

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights have become central for many voters. Harris has positioned herself as a strong advocate for reproductive rights, promising to restore federal protections. Trump, meanwhile, supports the Supreme Court’s decision but has not firmly endorsed a national abortion ban, leaving some conservative voters dissatisfied. Polls indicate that younger voters and women, particularly in swing states, may lean toward Harris, giving her an advantage on this critical issue.

8. Debate Performance

The first and only debate between Harris and Trump, held on September 11 at the National Constitution Center, highlighted the candidates’ divergent priorities. Trump’s meandering approach contrasted with Harris’s focused critique, with both addressing topics like Ukraine, economic policy, and abortion rights. Debate performance could sway undecided voters, especially those weighing economic and national security concerns, potentially shaping the final election outcome.

With Election Day approaching, these factors will influence the race’s trajectory. Whether voters prioritize economic issues, social policies, or candidate character, this election promises to be one of the most consequential in recent history.