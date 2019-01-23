NASU Closes Ibadan Polytechnic Over Unpaid Salaries

NASU Closes Ibadan Polytechnic Over Unpaid Salaries

The Non-Academic Staff Union of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest  over unpaid salary arrears.

The protest disrupted both academic and administrative activities on the institution’s campus as the entrance gates were locked.

There was traffic snarl in front of the institution on the Sango – Eleyele Road as workers, students and visitors were locked out by the striking union.

Akande Ibrahim, Chairman of the union, said NASU had embarked on indefinite industrial action since January 14 but was yet to receive the attention of the school’s management and the government.

“We are agitating for eight months salary arrears owed us by the government since 2017.

“We have held series of meetings with the management and Oyo State Government all to no avail.

“So we are agitating for our right; we have shut the institution because there is nothing we can do than to go on strike,” Akande said.

