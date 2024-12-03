155,969 Cases Pending At Nigeria’s Federal High Court In 2024 – Chief Judge Tsoho

Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, states that 155,969 cases remain unresolved across the court’s divisions in 2024.

Tsoho makes this announcement during the opening of the 2024/2025 Special Legal Year session of the Federal High Court on Monday. He provides a detailed account of the court’s performance during the 2023/2024 legal year.

At the beginning of the 2024 legal year, the court carries over 152,469 cases from the previous year. During the 2023/2024 legal year, 13,648 new cases are filed, and 10,148 are resolved, leaving a total of 155,969 pending cases.

The breakdown of these cases includes:

Civil: 43,030

Criminal: 41,335

Fundamental Rights Enforcement: 28,760

AMCON Cases, Petitions, and Motions: 42,844

Justice Tsoho commends the judges of the Federal High Court for their diligence and commitment despite the heavy caseload and the elevation of eight judges to the Court of Appeal this year.

The Chief Judge reiterates his dedication to effective justice delivery, prioritizing the welfare of judges and support staff. He acknowledges the strain caused by the growing volume of cases and urges stakeholders to adopt innovative case management techniques and explore alternative dispute resolution methods.

He highlights the need for increased funding to enable the judiciary to fulfill its mandate, calling for greater budgetary support to improve the court’s efficiency.

Tsoho emphasizes the importance of expediting case resolution without compromising fairness, noting that delays in justice erode public confidence and weaken the rule of law. He also advocates for transparency and accountability in judicial operations, including ensuring access to court records and proceedings.

Justice Tsoho cautions lawyers and litigants against criticizing judges and their decisions in the media. He advises those dissatisfied with rulings to file appeals or report misconduct to the National Judicial Council through appropriate channels.

The Federal High Court exercises jurisdiction over cases involving finance, revenue, civil service, and other matters. It also shares jurisdiction with the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and State High Courts in cases related to fundamental rights, as provided under Section 46(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.