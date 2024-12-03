Nigeria Seeks South Africa’s Support For G20 And BRICS Membership

Nigeria is requesting South Africa’s support to gain full membership in the G20, BRICS, and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, makes this appeal during the closing session of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

South Africa, now holding the presidency of the G20, is a pivotal member of the expanded BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and several new members such as Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE. Together, BRICS nations contribute approximately 37% of the global GDP and play a crucial role in global economic development.

Nigeria’s Strategic Focus

Odumegwu-Ojukwu highlights Nigeria’s ambition to take leadership roles in thematic discussions under South Africa’s G20 presidency. She also emphasizes Nigeria’s commitment to fostering peace and stability in Africa, particularly in resolving the crisis in Sudan.

“We remain dedicated to achieving a peaceful resolution in Sudan and seek South Africa’s support to expedite the peace process and reduce regional conflicts,” she says.

She notes President Bola Tinubu’s active participation in the African Union’s ad-hoc mediation committee on Sudan, underscoring his commitment to regional stability.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also commends officials from both nations for their collaboration in drafting a communiqué that captures the outcomes of the ministerial discussions. This document, along with agreed minutes, is being prepared for presentation to Presidents Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa at the BNC’s presidential session.

South Africa’s Response

Dr. Roland Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, acknowledges Nigeria’s requests and expresses a commitment to strengthening Africa’s influence during the G20 presidency.

“We look forward to Nigeria’s valuable input as we shoulder this important responsibility,” Lamola states.

He also reiterates the mutual commitment to deepening bilateral relations and improving citizens’ quality of life in both countries.

“South Africa and Nigeria have a shared responsibility to work together, given our common history, to uplift the lives of our people,” he adds.

Context and Developments

In October 2024, Nigeria becomes a partner nation in BRICS, alongside 12 other countries, further solidifying its economic ties with the bloc.

The announcement comes during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, held from October 22 to 24. Other partner nations include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. While these countries, including Nigeria, now hold partner status, they are yet to achieve full membership in BRICS.