12,860 Candidates Register For UTME In Jigawa State

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that 12,860 candidates have registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Jigawa.

The announcement was made in a statement released to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse, the state capital, by the JAMB Public Relations Officer in Jigawa, Mukarram Bello Adamu.

“The candidates registered across 16 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in the state,” Adamu said.

Breakdown of Registrations by Centre

According to the PR officer, the registrations were distributed as follows:

JAMB State Office, Dutse: 1,740 candidates

Federal University Dutse (FUD) CBT centres: 4,936 candidates

Bunyaminu Usman Polytechnic, Hadejia: 1,622 candidates

Future Map Foundation Centre, Hadejia: 1,662 candidates

Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel: 2,287 candidates

Jigawa State College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Babura: 134 candidates

Jigawa State Institute of Information Technology, Kazaure: 569 candidates

Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure: 596 candidates

Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa: 28 candidates

BHT Inter Systems, Dutse: 1,091 candidates

Al-Hikmah CBT Centre, Birnin Kudu: 728 candidates

G-City College of Nursing Sciences, Gwaram: 678 candidates

Registration Deadlines and Direct Entry

Adamu reminded candidates that UTME PIN vending will close on February 26, 2026, while UTME registration closes on February 28, 2026.

For Direct Entry candidates, registration is scheduled to commence on March 2, 2026, and will run until April 25, 2026, at the JAMB state office in Dutse only.

He urged all prospective candidates to complete their registrations ahead of the deadlines to avoid missing the opportunity.

“The registration process is ongoing, and candidates are advised to finalise their registration before the deadlines,” Adamu reiterated.

The JAMB PRO assured candidates of a seamless registration process and encouraged them to visit the official JAMB website for additional information and guidance.