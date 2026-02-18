Meta Platforms And YouTube Face Landmark Addiction Lawsuit As Los Angeles Trial Opens

A closely watched civil trial has begun in Los Angeles that could reshape how technology companies are held accountable for the design of their social media platforms. At the center of the case are Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Google-owned YouTube, both accused of engineering products that intentionally foster addictive behavior among minors.

The lawsuit was filed by a 20-year-old woman identified in court filings as Kaley G.M., who alleges that she became dependent on social media platforms at an early age due to what her legal team describes as manipulative and psychologically engineered app design.

Plaintiff Argues Platforms Were Built to Capture Children’s Attention

During opening arguments, attorney Mark Lanier, representing Kaley, told jurors that internal corporate documents demonstrate deliberate design choices aimed at maximizing youth engagement. According to Lanier, the platforms were structured in ways that exploited neurological vulnerabilities in children and teenagers.

He argued that features such as algorithmic content recommendations, endless scrolling, push notifications, and engagement metrics were not incidental but intentionally crafted mechanisms designed to prolong usage and reinforce habitual behavior.

Lanier maintained that these systems functioned as “engagement machines,” asserting that the companies understood the potential psychological impact on developing minds yet continued refining the platforms to increase time spent online.

Defense Points to Alternative Causes

Meta’s legal counsel, Paul Schmidt, countered those allegations by urging jurors to examine the broader context of the plaintiff’s life. He referenced health records indicating a history of family instability, including parental divorce at an early age and allegations of abuse.

Schmidt questioned whether the removal of Instagram alone would have fundamentally altered the plaintiff’s mental health trajectory. The defense is expected to argue that external life factors — not app architecture — were the primary drivers of her emotional distress.

Counsel for YouTube is scheduled to deliver opening statements following Meta’s presentation. Both companies have formally denied the claims that their platforms were engineered to cause harm.

Legal Stakes Could Extend Beyond This Case

Legal analysts describe the case as a potential turning point for the technology sector. A verdict finding liability based on app design — rather than user-generated content — could significantly weaken long-standing legal protections enjoyed by internet companies under U.S. law.

Judge Carolyn Kuhl of the Los Angeles Superior Court instructed jurors that they may not hold the companies responsible for third-party content recommended by algorithms. Instead, the focus must remain on the structural design and operational choices of the platforms themselves.

Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, internet companies are generally shielded from liability for content posted by users. However, the plaintiff’s legal strategy attempts to bypass that protection by targeting the architecture and behavioral reinforcement mechanisms embedded in the apps.

If successful, the case could influence thousands of related lawsuits currently pending in California courts against Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snap.

Broader Litigation Wave Against Social Media Firms

The Los Angeles trial is one of more than 2,300 lawsuits filed across the United States by parents, school districts, and state attorneys general who claim social media platforms have contributed to youth mental health crises.

In parallel proceedings, a jury in Santa Fe, New Mexico, heard opening statements in a separate lawsuit brought by the state against Meta. That case alleges the company profited from its platforms while exposing minors to sexual exploitation and psychological harm.

Attorneys representing the New Mexico attorney general argued that while companies are entitled to generate profits, Meta allegedly misrepresented the safety of its platforms for younger users. Meta’s defense team in that case maintains the company has implemented extensive youth protection measures and consistently warned users about potential harmful content.

Key Witnesses and Trial Timeline

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to be called as a witness in the California trial. The proceedings are anticipated to continue into March. TikTok and Snap previously reached settlements with the plaintiff before the case proceeded to trial against Meta and YouTube.

The plaintiff herself is also expected to testify, asserting that prolonged exposure to the platforms exacerbated depression and suicidal ideation. Her legal team seeks damages for emotional suffering and may request punitive damages if the jury determines that the companies acted with conscious disregard for user safety.

Global Scrutiny Intensifies

The litigation unfolds against a backdrop of growing international concern over children’s use of social media. Australia has implemented restrictions preventing users under 16 from accessing certain social platforms. Other nations, including Spain, have proposed regulatory measures aimed at limiting minors’ exposure.

The outcome of the Los Angeles case may not only shape U.S. jurisprudence but could also influence regulatory approaches worldwide as governments examine whether digital platforms are harmful by design.

For the technology industry, the trial represents more than a single dispute. It tests whether product architecture — including algorithms, notifications, and engagement loops — can form the legal basis for liability when users allege psychological harm.

