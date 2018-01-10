Zenith Bank Plc Announces Closed Period

One of Nigeria’s Tier 1 lenders, Zenith Bank Plc has announced a closed period for trading in the bank’s shares on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

In a statement issued and signed by the bank on Monday, the closed period commenced on January 8, 2018 and ends until the bank releases its Audited Accounts and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

“In line with post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for quoted companies, Zenith Bank Plc hereby informs you of the scheduled commencement of the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares on January 8, 2018, in respect of the Audited Accounts and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

“All insiders and their connected persons are prohibited from trading (i.e buying selling, transferring or otherwise dealing) in the bank’s shares from January 8, 2018 until its Audited Accounts and Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 in released on the floor of the NSE,” the bank said in the statement.

As a result of the closed period, all insiders and their connected persons are prohibited from trading (i.e buying selling, transferring or otherwise dealing) in the bank’s shares.