World Cup: Mourinho Predicts Group Winners

INTERESTING! Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho, predicts the winners and second-place teams in the Group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

His predictions for Groups D and H should interest you!

Jose Mourinho predicts each World Cup 2018 group winner;

"I want my players to win but I also want my players to go on holiday" 😂 pic.twitter.com/9KTeBvviTD — José (@MourinhoMindset) June 6, 2018

Group A: Winner – Uruguay

Second – Russia

Group B: Winner – Spain

Second – Portugal

Group C: Winner – France

Second – Australia

Group D: Winner – Argentina

Second – Nigeria

Group E: Winner – Brazil

Second – Switzerland

Group F: Winner – Germany

Second – Mexico

Group G: Winner – England

Second – Belgium

Group H: Winner – Senegal

Second – Poland