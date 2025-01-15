Wike Vows To Boost Sports Development, Honours FCT Athletes

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing sports in the FCT and pledged to honour athletes who have brought glory to the region through their outstanding performances in national competitions.

In a statement issued by the FCT Sports Department on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike announced plans for a reception to celebrate athletes who represented the FCT at key sporting events, including the 2022 National Sports Festival and the 7th and 8th National Youth Games. The event is scheduled for Thursday.

Wike highlighted the importance of acknowledging the athletes’ dedication, patriotism, and determination, which he said have significantly elevated the status of the FCT in the national sports arena.

“This reception is a token of our appreciation for the sacrifices and resilience demonstrated by our athletes,” the minister said.

The minister further reiterated his administration’s resolve to create a thriving sports ecosystem in the FCT, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to engage and empower Nigerian youth.

“We are committed to the development of sports in the FCT, and we will continue to create the enabling environment for sports to thrive,” Wike noted. “This is in line with President Tinubu’s focus on engaging youths to help discover their potential and empower them to be better.”

The reception for the victorious athletes underscores the FCT administration’s broader agenda to invest in sports as a platform for youth development, talent discovery, and national unity.