Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation Celebrates Children’s Day 2025 With Joy, Learning, And A Call To End Bullying

The spirit of joy and advocacy filled the air as the Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) marked the 2025 Children’s Day with a vibrant two-day celebration held from May 29–30 across selected schools in Mushin Local Government Area, Lagos.

The event brought together children from six primary schools in the community, creating a powerful atmosphere of unity, fun, and empowerment under the inspiring theme: “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

The celebration hosted New City Primary School; Palm Avenue Primary School; Oduduwa Primary School; Estate Primary School; Papa Ajao Primary School; and Alaba Primary School – schools that have become familiar homes for CEF’s annual outreach over the years.

In her heartfelt keynote speech, Helen Egbe, Executive Director of CEF, welcomed children, teachers, parents, and community guests with warmth and vision.

“Today, we gather to honour you our vibrant, talented, and resilient children who embody the promise and potential of our great nation,” she said.

“This year’s theme resonates deeply with our mission at CEF. We believe that every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment where they can learn, play, and grow without fear.”

Mrs. Egbe called on children to speak up when faced with intimidation or bullying, encouraging them to reach out to trusted adults and reminding them that their voices matter.

“Together, we can create a world where every child feels safe and valued,” she added.

The event opened with a welcome address by Mrs. Rachel Babatunde, Head Teacher of New City Primary School, who expressed deep gratitude to CEF on behalf of all participating schools.

“We are thankful for the love and consistent support shown by the Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation. Our pupils look forward to this celebration each year with joy and excitement.”

The two-day program was filled with educational, recreational, and awareness-building activities aimed at instilling confidence in the children, educating them about the dangers of bullying, and helping them understand the importance of kindness, respect, and community.

From storytelling and role-playing activities to music, games, and motivational talks, every moment was designed to nourish the hearts and minds of the children. Pupils participated actively, learning in fun and creative ways how to become agents of positive change in their schools and neighborhoods.

The 2025 Children’s Day celebration builds on CEF’s long-standing tradition of impactful, community-centered initiatives. In 2023, the foundation hosted a two-day program in Mushin providing educational materials and stimulating activities. In 2024, the celebration extended to pupils of News City, Papa Ajao, and Alaba Primary Schools, highlighting the uniqueness and greatness in every child.

Throughout the 2025 event, the atmosphere was festive yet purposeful, as volunteers and teachers engaged the children in conversations about empathy, kindness, courage, and resilience.

Incorporated in 2014, CEF was born out of the Spirit-inspired vision of Engr. Philip Balami Yaro, Managing Director of Cakasa Nigeria Company (CNC), to be a stairway of support for the weak and vulnerable in society. As the CSR arm of Cakasa Nigeria Company, CEF has dedicated itself to initiatives that uplift communities through compassion, education, and inclusive growth.