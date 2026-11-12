World Bank approves $500m loan to tackle flooding, land degradation in northern Nigeria

By Emmanuella Opara | November 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

The World Bank has approved an additional $500m for Nigeria’s Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project.

The funding will support climate adaptation, flood management and the restoration of 1.4 million hectares of degraded land across 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

About 6.6 million people are expected to benefit from the intervention by 2031.

Nigeria’s outstanding debt to the World Bank rose by 44.6 per cent to $20.73bn between March 2023 and June 2026.

MAIN STORY

The World Bank has approved $500m in additional financing for Nigeria to strengthen flood management, restore degraded agricultural land and address competition over natural resources in communities across the northern part of the country.

The funding, provided under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL), will cover 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, with the aim of improving water management, agricultural productivity and the resilience of rural communities to climate-related challenges.

According to information published on the World Bank’s website, the additional financing is expected to support the restoration of 1.4 million hectares of land and benefit approximately 6.6 million people by 2031.

The intervention will include watershed rehabilitation, erosion control and improved management of natural resources in areas exposed to flooding and other environmental risks. It is also expected to improve soil health, increase vegetation cover and strengthen rural livelihoods.

The World Bank said the programme would build on the work of the existing ACReSAL project, which began in 2022 to address environmental degradation and climate vulnerabilities in northern Nigeria.

The bank said the programme had introduced sustainable landscape management practices across approximately 550,000 hectares and reached more than 4.4 million beneficiaries. It also reported that the project had exceeded its target for improved catchment management.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, said the additional funding would allow the government to expand interventions that had produced positive results in vulnerable communities.

“ACReSAL has demonstrated that investments in climate-resilient landscapes can improve livelihoods, strengthen food and water security, and help communities in the parts of Nigeria most vulnerable to climate shocks,” Verghis said.

“This additional financing will help scale up proven solutions, restore more degraded land, increase agricultural productivity, and strengthen institutions that can sustain these gains over the long term.”

The project is designed to address interconnected problems affecting rural communities, including declining agricultural productivity, water insecurity, land degradation and competition over natural resources.

By improving access to productive land and water, the programme is expected to reduce some of the pressures contributing to disputes between farmers, herders and other community groups.

The ACReSAL Task Team Leader, Iganya Agene, said the additional financing would support larger investments based on the planning and institutional structures established under the existing programme.

“The additional financing reflects the strong results achieved under ACReSAL and will focus on translating the planning and institutional foundations already established under the project into larger-scale investments that improve climate adaptation, food security, water security, jobs, and economic opportunities,” Agene said.

Implementation is being coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The latest approval comes about four months after the World Bank approved a $1.25bn financing package for Nigeria on June 29, 2026, under the Nigeria Actions for Investment and Jobs Acceleration programme. That package comprised a $750m credit from the International Development Association and a $500m loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support economic reforms, private investment and job creation.

The additional $500m approval also comes amid rising World Bank exposure to Nigeria. Figures published by the Debt Management Office show that the country’s outstanding debt to the institution increased from $14.34bn in March 2023 to $20.73bn as of June 30, 2026.

The increase of $6.39bn represents growth of approximately 44.6 per cent over the period. The debt stock comprised $19.12bn owed to the International Development Association and $1.61bn to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The World Bank accounted for approximately 38.02 per cent of Nigeria’s total external debt of $54.52bn at the end of June 2026, making it the country’s largest multilateral creditor.

THE ISSUES

The additional financing addresses persistent environmental and agricultural challenges in northern Nigeria, where flooding, soil degradation and competition over land and water resources affect rural livelihoods. However, the scale of the expected benefits will depend on how effectively the funds are deployed and whether restoration and water-management projects can be maintained over time.

The programme’s reported reach of more than 4.4 million beneficiaries and sustainable land management across 550,000 hectares provides a basis for expansion. However, the figures supplied by the World Bank do not include detailed measurements of the programme’s impact on household incomes, agricultural output or the reduction of farmer-herder conflicts.

The financing also adds to Nigeria’s obligations to the World Bank. Although the loan is intended to support climate resilience and agricultural productivity, its long-term value will depend on whether the investments deliver measurable economic and environmental benefits that justify the additional borrowing.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“ACReSAL has demonstrated that investments in climate-resilient landscapes can improve livelihoods, strengthen food and water security, and help communities in the parts of Nigeria most vulnerable to climate shocks.” Mathew Verghis, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria.

“This additional financing will help scale up proven solutions, restore more degraded land, increase agricultural productivity, and strengthen institutions that can sustain these gains over the long term.” Mathew Verghis, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria.

“The additional financing reflects the strong results achieved under ACReSAL and will focus on translating the planning and institutional foundations already established under the project into larger-scale investments that improve climate adaptation, food security, water security, jobs, and economic opportunities.” Iganya Agene, ACReSAL Task Team Leader.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government, through the three ministries responsible for implementation, is expected to deploy the additional financing across the programme’s target areas. The project’s stated target is to restore 1.4 million hectares and reach approximately 6.6 million people by 2031.

BOTTOM LINE

The $500m approval gives Nigeria additional funding to tackle environmental degradation and climate-related risks in the North. Its success will depend on effective implementation, measurable improvements in rural livelihoods and the ability to deliver lasting benefits while managing the country’s rising debt obligations.