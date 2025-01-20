Week 30 Pool Results For Sat 25 Jan 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 30 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 30 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 30 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 30; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 25-January-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.West Ham-:--:-Sunday
2BournemouthNott’m For.-:--:-Saturday
3BrightonEverton-:--:-Saturday
4Crystal P.Brentford-:--:-Sunday
5LiverpoolIpswich-:--:-Saturday
6Man CityChelsea-:--:-LKO
7SouthamptonNewcastle-:--:-Saturday
8TottenhamLeicester-:--:-Sunday
9WolvesArsenal-:--:-Saturday
10Bristol C.Blackburn-:--:-Saturday
11CardiffDerby-:--:-Saturday
12CoventryWatford-:--:-Saturday
13LutonMillwall-:--:-EKO
14NorwichSwansea-:--:-EKO
15PrestonMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
16Q.P.R.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
17StokeOxford Utd.-:--:-EKO
18SunderlandPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
19West BromPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
20BarnsleyStevenage-:--:-Saturday
21Burton A.Rotherham-:--:-Saturday
22Cambridge U.Mansfield-:--:-EKO
23CharltonShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
24ExeterBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
25HuddersfieldBolton-:--:-EKO
26Leyton O.Reading-:--:-Saturday
27LincolnPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
28StockportCrawley-:--:-Saturday
29Wigan A.Bristol R.-:--:-Saturday
30WycombeNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
31BarrowGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
32Bradford C.Walsall-:--:-EKO
33CheltenhamSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
34ChesterfieldPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
35ColchesterMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
36CreweAccrington-:--:-Saturday
37DoncasterHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
38FleetwoodCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
39Milton K.D.A.Wimbledon-:--:-EKO
40Notts Co.Bromley-:--:-Saturday
41TranmereGillingham-:--:-Saturday
42AberdeenSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
43CelticDundee-:--:-Saturday
44Dundee Utd.Rangers-:--:-Sunday
45HeartsKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
46Ross CountyHibernian-:--:-Saturday
47St J’StoneMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
48AirdrieDunfermline-:--:-Saturday
49Ayr Utd.Partick-:--:-Saturday
