Week 3 Pool Results For Sat 19, Jul 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 3 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 3 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 3 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 3; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 19-July-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1A.LeichhardtSydney Utd.-:--:-Sunday
2Blacktown C.Sutherland-:--:-Saturday
3Central CoastSt George S.-:--:-Sunday
4NWS SpiritRockdale C.-:--:-Saturday
5St George C.Marconi S.-:--:-Saturday
6Sydney O.Mt Druitt T.-:--:-Sunday
7WollongongManly Utd.-:--:-Saturday
8Bankstown C.Canterbury B.-:--:-Saturday
9Bonnyrigg WEB. Academy-:--:-Saturday
10Dulwich HillMacarthur R.-:--:-Saturday
11Hakoah S.Inter Lions-:--:-Saturday
12Mounties W.Newcastle J.-:--:-Saturday
13RydalmereHills Utd.-:--:-Saturday
14SD RaidersNorthern T.-:--:-Saturday
15UNSW FCBlacktown S.-:--:-Saturday
16Brisbane C.Lions FC-:--:-Saturday
17Brisbane R.Gold Coast K.-:--:-Saturday
18Moreton CEEastern S.-:--:-Sunday
19Olympic F.C.St George W.-:--:-Sunday
20SC WanderersGold Coast U.-:--:-Saturday
21Wolves FCPeninsula P.-:--:-Saturday
22Broadbeach U.Brisbane S.-:--:-Saturday
23CapalabaSouthside E.-:--:-Saturday
24IpswichSWQ Thunder-:--:-Sunday
25Logan L.Redlands U.-:--:-Saturday
26Rochedale R.Magic Utd.-:--:-Saturday
27AvondaleDandenong C.-:--:-Saturday
28S. MelbourneAltona M.-:--:-Saturday
29St Albans S.Melbourne V.-:--:-Sunday
30BalcattaBayswater C.-:--:-Saturday
31Fremantle C.F. Athena-:--:-Saturday
32Olympic K.Armadale-:--:-Saturday
33PerthPerth RedStar-:--:-Saturday
34Perth GloryWestern K.-:--:-Saturday
35Stirling M.Sorrento-:--:-Void
36Ad. CometsC. Raiders-:--:-Saturday
37Croydon K.Adelaide C.-:--:-Saturday
38Para HillsCampbelltown-:--:-Saturday
39Playford C.Metro Stars-:--:-Saturday
40B. SwanseaNew Lambton-:--:-Saturday
41BroadmeadowMaitland-:--:-Sunday
42CharlestownCooks Hill U.-:--:-Saturday
43Lambton J.Valentine-:--:-Saturday
44Newcastle O.Edgeworth E.-:--:-Sunday
45Weston W.Adamstown-:--:-Sunday
46Clarence Z.Kingborough-:--:-Saturday
47Glenorchy K.Launceston U.-:--:-Saturday
48Launceston C.Riverside O.-:--:-Saturday
49South HobartDevonport C.-:--:-Saturday
