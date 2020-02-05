‘We Have a Technology and Data Driven Approach to Nigeria’s Logistics Challenges” – Jumia

Following the recent re-positioning of the company for optimum growth in the years ahead, Jumia Nigeria has said it is opening up its logistics and marketing services to third parties and partners because it has a technology and data-driven approach to solving the logistics challenges on the continent.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, Marketplace at Jumia Group, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said Jumia will be relying on 4 major pillars to scale its third party logistics service: unparalleled physical and network infrastructure; its people (over 6,500 delivery agents and over 3,000 warehouse operators; its proprietary technology tools powering the entire network; its scale, with over 20 million packages delivered across Africa in 2019; and its omnipresence – 25% of deliveries in 2019 was in rural areas, 50% in urban cities, and 25% in small cities.

“Our last mile services have a wide geographical coverage area that enhances faster turnaround time, reliable handling of products and transparent reporting, all of which have contributed to the success of Jumia Cash-On-Delivery programme in both urban and rural areas”, he stated.

In addition, Spalazzi said that the Jumia point-to-point line hauls services have an established network that can handle bulk movements in key markets across different product categories, while restating confidence in the company’s capacities to help third parties tackle logistics challenges as regards manpower. “We have a pool of highly skilled and trained manpower, ready for on-demand deployment at request”.

Meanwhile, Jumia has also shown interest in helping partners administer targeted surveys by leveraging its robust access to customers through various touchpoints.

In the same vein, the marketing services are created to help third parties and partners reach their customers through targeted insertion of promotional content in Jumia packages, print and digital adverts at vendor drop-off points and customer pick-up points, as well as advert placement on Jumia vans, trucks and delivery bikes.

Speaking further on the services, spalazzi explained that Jumia has an unparalleled physical presence and network infrastructure with omnipresence.

“In 2019, we processed 20 million packages and we were able to achieve 25 per cent deliveries in rural areas through a network of over 6,500 direct agents and 3,000 warehouse operators. What this means is that we can accomplish even greater success by opening up our logistics services to the public. We have the right infrastructure, people, partnerships and technology required to help third parties and partners solve logistics and marketing challenges. Jumia will continue to leverage its strength to explore innovative opportunities in the market”, he said.