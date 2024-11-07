WATRA To Launch 5G Roadmap, Boost Digital Connectivity In West Africa

The West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) is preparing a comprehensive 5G Implementation Roadmap to support digital connectivity across West Africa. At its recent Infrastructure Development Working Group meeting in The Gambia, hosted by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), WATRA set the roadmap’s direction under the theme, “Enhancing Digital Transformation in West Africa: Strengthening Connectivity, Security, and Access.”

WATRA’s roadmap aims to guide member states through the complex process of deploying 5G networks, enhancing connectivity and digital transformation in the region. While Nigeria launched its initial 5G networks with MTN in 2022 and Airtel in 2023, the technology’s reach remains low, at just 2.19% penetration as of September 2024, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Meanwhile, Ghana has just activated its first 5G network, with several other West African nations preparing for rollout.

Insights from Global 5G Implementations

To shape an effective roadmap, WATRA discussed global case studies during the meeting, focusing on licensing strategies, quality standards, and the practical challenges of 5G deployment. Delegates from WATRA’s member countries examined factors like spectrum costs, regulatory hurdles, and the status of existing 4G networks, noting that a strong 4G foundation is crucial for a smooth transition to 5G.

WATRA’s Strategic Vision

Engr. Aliyu Aboki, Executive Secretary of WATRA, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, calling the meeting a pivotal moment in the Assembly’s collaborative journey. “This gathering demonstrates our commitment to advancing telecommunications in West Africa and achieving the goals of our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan,” Aboki stated. He reaffirmed WATRA’s mission to foster greater integration and regulatory alignment among West African countries.

Background on WATRA

Formed in 2002, WATRA provides a collaborative platform for West African telecom regulators to share insights and develop unified policies. It is dedicated to harmonizing regulatory practices and implementing the West African Common Regulatory Framework for Telecommunications and ICT, promoting consistency across the region. WATRA’s efforts help streamline telecommunications policy across member states, paving the way for a more interconnected and digitally enabled West Africa.