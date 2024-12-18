Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Best Men’s Player For 2024

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior has been crowned FIFA’s Best Men’s Player for 2024. The 24-year-old was instrumental in Real Madrid’s success, helping the team secure both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

This marks Vinicius Junior’s first major international accolade. He triumphed over nine other nominees, including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and Lionel Messi, who holds a record number of FIFA awards. Notably, Vinicius had skipped the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October, expressing frustration at not winning.

The award ceremony, held in Doha, Qatar, was organized on short notice and hosted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Many winners sent video messages rather than attending in person, but Vinicius Junior was present. The awards are determined by votes from national team coaches, captains, journalists, and fans worldwide through an online poll.

On the women’s side, Spain and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí was named Best Women’s Player for the second consecutive year. Emma Hayes, coach of the US national team and former Chelsea manager, received the Women’s Coach award, while Carlo Ancelotti won the Men’s Coach honor after guiding Real Madrid to their 15th European Cup title.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho earned the Puskas Award for Best Men’s Goal with his spectacular overhead kick against Everton in the Premier League. The inaugural Marta Award for the Best Women’s Goal went to Brazil’s Marta, celebrating her strike in a friendly against Jamaica prior to her retirement.

Alyssa Naeher of the United States was named Best Women’s Goalkeeper, while Argentina and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez took home the men’s honor.

The event faced criticism for its short notice, which limited attendance, and for clashing with Women’s Champions League matches. Technical issues, including a late-starting online feed and shaky camera work, further marred the ceremony.