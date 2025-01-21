Vice President Shettima Leads Discussions At World Economic Forum 2025

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is actively participating in the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. He is engaging in high-level discussions focused on economic growth, investment in Africa, and global risk management.

The WEF meeting gathers world leaders, business executives, and development partners to address pressing global challenges and develop strategies for sustainable development.

As part of his official engagements, Shettima is attending a workshop organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB) titled “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets.” This session focuses on attracting capital flows to Africa to support inclusive economic growth and resilience across the continent.

A major highlight of his participation is the launch of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa, a collaborative initiative between AfDB and key global partners. This effort promotes public-private partnerships and drives investments into Africa’s emerging markets.

Additionally, Shettima is:

Co-chairing a forum on “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa” at the Pischa Congress Centre. This session explores how the private sector can accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol, adopted by the African Union in January 2024.

Joining a panel discussion on "Global Risks 2025" at the Aspen 2 Congress Centre. This session addresses pressing geopolitical, technological, and environmental risks shaping the global landscape.

The 2025 World Economic Forum runs from January 20 to 24 in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” Discussions revolve around five key priorities:

Safeguarding the Planet: Addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability.

Reimagining Growth: Exploring innovative economic development strategies.

Exploring innovative economic development strategies. Investing in People: Enhancing human capital and workforce development.

Industries in the Intelligent Age: Examining the impact of emerging technologies across industries.

Examining the impact of emerging technologies across industries. Rebuilding Trust: Strengthening transparency, accountability, and public confidence in institutions.

The WEF Annual Meeting provides a crucial platform for global stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions and develop collaborative solutions to pressing global challenges. With Shettima’s participation, Nigeria is actively contributing to these conversations, particularly in advancing Africa’s economic and technological future.