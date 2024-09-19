VerveLife 7.0: Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party Returns with Unmatched Energy and Excitement

Get ready to turn up the energy because VerveLife, Africa’s biggest fitness party, is back with a bang for its seventh edition, VerveLife 7.0. Powered by Africa’s leading domestic payments card and token brand, Verve, this year’s VerveLife edition promises to be the most electrifying and unforgettable fitness celebration yet!

For years, the VerveLife platform has focused on encouraging the fit and healthy lifestyle among fitness enthusiasts and everyday people, through exciting and invigorating workouts led by renowned fitness experts. This year, brace yourself for an epic fitness experience that will leave you energized and inspired!

Satellite Events Across Major Cities

Ahead of the grand finale on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, VerveLife has scheduled a series of satellite events across major cities in the country, from Asaba to Uyo (September 7th); Enugu (September 14); Ibadan (September 21); UNILAG (October 1), and Abuja (October 12).

In addition to the thrilling fitness experiences across Nigeria, the VerveLife train will also make stops in Kampala, Uganda and Nairobi, Kenya before culminating in the spectacular grand finale back in Lagos, Nigeria.

Grand Finale and After-Party

The grand finale and after-party themed ‘Fit n’Lit’ will be held on November 2, 2024, at the Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos with rousing musical performances and trainers spurring the audience on through synced workout routines in the perfect blend of music and fitness.

But that’s not all! Lucky attendees will enjoy enticing offers and gifts from global sports apparel brand and co-headline sponsor, adidas. Later that night, attendees at the after party will be enthralled by exciting performances by the renowned band, Alternate Sound, alongside celebrity DJs and other top acts, adding an extra layer of excitement to the grand finale celebrations. Mark your calendars!

Why You Can’t Miss VerveLife 7.0!

Those who know, know—VerveLife is famous for throwing Africa’s biggest fitness party, and guess what? This year is no exception. The lineup of fitness experts expected to attend the satellite events and grand finale is invigorating on it own!

Along with an impressive line of top fitness experts, trainers and dancers from across Nigeria including Kaffy Kemen, Trebla and Mayorfit and from around Africa, including South African fitness royalty, Queenfitnass, Kenyan fitness expert, Alvin Lee among others, VerveLife has turned up the heat. In this edition, the line up has extended further to feature the renowned international trainer and personal trainer, Ulisses alongside Nkululeko Dlamini, the South African squats maestro popularly known as the King of Squats.

Attendees can also look forward to energetic fitness activities such as aerobics, dance sessions, breakout sessions and fun challenges. Other attractions include free consultations and wholesome networking opportunities too!

VerveLife underscores Verve’s commitment to supporting the lifestyle needs of its cardholders while also providing them with seamless payment solutions. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your workout gear and get ready to hop on the VerveLife 7.0 train for an unforgettable fitness adventure!

Register now and be part of Africa’s biggest fitness celebration. Let’s get fit and lit together and celebrate the good life with Verve!

For registration and more information, visit www.myverveworld.com/life or Verve Card on social media.