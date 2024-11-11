Vandals Strike Lokoja-Gwagwalada Power Line, Damaging Three Towers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirms another act of vandalism, with three towers on its 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line severely damaged. According to TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah, the incident took place early Saturday, disrupting bulk power flow along the line.

The affected towers, labeled T306, T307, and T308, were found damaged by TCN’s inspection team after an attempt to re-energize the line tripped. The vandals not only damaged the structures but also stole two spans of aluminum conductor from the line. Despite the setback, TCN continues to deliver power to the impacted regions via an alternative line.

Mbah highlights that the incident follows a worrying trend of vandalism targeting Nigeria’s power infrastructure. Previous attacks on lines like the Gwagwalada-Kukuwaba-Apo in December 2023 and the Gwagwalada-Katampe line in February 2024 have hindered efforts to stabilize the national grid, causing frequent outages.

“This destruction undercuts national progress and delays our efforts to restore reliable power supply,” Mbah stated, calling on communities and security agencies to support efforts in deterring such sabotage. TCN is urging Nigerians to stand against this recurring infrastructure threat to ensure stable electricity for all.