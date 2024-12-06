UN-Habitat Seeks €10 Million EU Grant For Urban Renewal In Northern Nigeria

The United Nations Habitat (UN-Habitat) announces ongoing negotiations with the European Union to secure a €10 million grant for urban renewal projects in Northern Nigeria. These projects aim to address gaps in infrastructure, housing, and essential services as part of a strategy to promote sustainable urbanization in the region.

The Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Ms. Anaclaudia Rossbach, shares this update during the 2024 UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting in Nairobi. She also highlights collaborations with the World Bank and Ekiti State to enhance urban planning and attract investments.

Rossbach confirms that UN-Habitat is planning a high-level visit to Nigeria in 2025 to launch a significant urban intervention program. This visit aims to strengthen partnerships with local stakeholders and oversee the implementation of transformative urban projects.

At the same event, Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, reveals that over 75% of Nigeria’s 42 million housing units are substandard, with nearly half of the population living in informal settlements. To tackle these issues, the Federal Government is implementing the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme (NURSUP).

Dangiwa states that NURSUP has completed 54 projects across the country, with 56 more currently underway. These initiatives prioritize critical infrastructure upgrades, including water supply, drainage systems, solar-powered streetlights, access roads, and waste management solutions.

The minister stresses the importance of strong international partnerships, such as those with UN-Habitat, to scale up efforts for sustainable urban development.

President Bola Tinubu recently approves a $500,000 payment to settle Nigeria’s outstanding financial obligations to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme for 2022–2023. This contribution supports the continued operations of the UN-Habitat Country Office in Nigeria and demonstrates the government’s commitment to advancing urban renewal initiatives.

Through these combined efforts, the Federal Government and UN-Habitat aim to address Nigeria’s urban challenges while fostering sustainable development and improved living conditions for its citizens.