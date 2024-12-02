UBA Hosts Inaugural NQR AGM To Propel Digital Payments In Nigeria

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) hosts the first-ever NQR Industry Committee Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, gathering key figures from the Nigerian banking and payment ecosystem. This event emphasizes the importance of digital payments and financial inclusion across the country.

Held on November 28, 2024, the AGM brings together stakeholders, including representatives from NIBSS, leading banks such as First Bank and Stanbic IBTC, and prominent fintech companies. Among the attendees are Ajibade Laolu-Adewale, Chairman of the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH), and Vice Chairman Abidemi Asumo.

Shamsideen Fashola, UBA’s Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, delivers the welcome address, stressing the need for innovation in the digital finance sector: “UBA is committed to providing advanced payment solutions that enhance accessibility, security, and convenience for Nigerians.”

The AGM features insightful discussions on:

Financial Inclusion: Expanding NQR access to underserved communities.

User Experience: Simplifying payment processes for both consumers and merchants.

Custom Solutions: Utilizing NQR APIs to develop tailored solutions for diverse market needs.

Utilizing NQR APIs to develop tailored solutions for diverse market needs. Strategic Partnerships: Strengthening collaboration between banks and fintech firms to drive scalability.

The New Quick Response (NQR) platform, launched by NIBSS in 2021, allows users to make seamless payments by scanning QR codes through their mobile banking apps. It covers various use cases, such as:

Retail and E-commerce: Enabling fast and convenient payments for shoppers and businesses.

Transportation: Facilitating cashless payments for public transport services.

Bill Payments: Making utility and subscription payments easier.

Making utility and subscription payments easier. SMEs: Offering cost-effective payment solutions to help small businesses grow.

The AGM highlights the industry’s collective effort to unlock NQR’s full potential and contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy transformation. Financial leaders view the NQR platform as a game-changer in how Nigerians make payments, driving growth across sectors.