UAE Refutes Claim of Suspending Issuance of 3 months Visa to Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates Thursday said it has not suspended issuance of three-month tourist visa to Nigerian passport holders.

“These news are inaccurate and stresses the importance of sourcing news from its official channel,” the UAE Embassy in Nigeria said on its Twitter handle. The same message was also shared on its Instagram page.

Press Statement In light of the press reports published today alleging that the UAE has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the UAE Embassy in Abuja announces that these news are inaccurate and stresses the importance of sourcing news from its official channel pic.twitter.com/Eu9UsNlIla — UAE Embassy in Nigeria (@UAEEmbassyNGR) April 4, 2019

News on social media claimed that Nigerian passport holders were no longer eligible to “3 months UAE visa”. Instead, the visa will be restricted to just one month.

The news was given undue credence after it was shared by many Nigerian influencers.

No more 3 months UAE Visa? See what @MBuhari did to us in Dubai? 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 abi is it not Buhari's fault, how did he think he could get away with robbing a UAE Bureau de Change? On a serious note, how can UAE punish law-abiding Nigerians for the actions of a few rogues? pic.twitter.com/bDjTpRNihw — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) April 3, 2019