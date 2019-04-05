N1. 89 billion Loan Linked to Saraki Caused Erastus Akingbola’s Prosecution – Witness

A federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday heard how billions of naira loans taken by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others from the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, led to the prosecution of the bank’s former Managing Director, Dr. Erastus Akingbola.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are trying Akingbola in an amended 22 counts charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the prosecution witness, Mr. Abdulraham Jimoh, while being cross examined by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), admitted that a company linked to the Senate President, Dicetrade Nigeria Limited, was indebted to Intercontinental Bank Plc, in the sum of N1. 89 billion.

Source: Guardian