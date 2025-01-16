UAE President to Visit Nigeria Following Bilateral Talks with Tinubu

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has accepted an invitation from Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu to visit the country in 2025.

The invitation was extended during bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu, who arrived in Abu Dhabi as a guest of the UAE President, participated in the global sustainability event and presented Nigeria’s stance on climate challenges. During their meeting, Tinubu expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation while congratulating Sheikh Mohamed on the successful organisation of the event.

The two leaders discussed strengthening economic ties and attracting investment to Nigeria. President Tinubu highlighted the success of his government’s economic reforms, which he said have stabilised and revitalised the economy. He noted that these reforms have rekindled investor confidence, with multinational oil companies and other foreign investors announcing significant billion-dollar commitments.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to bolstering economic cooperation with Nigeria, describing the partnership as critical to fostering mutual growth and development.

The visit, set for later in the year, is expected to further solidify diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations, paving the way for increased collaboration in various sectors.