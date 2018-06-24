Tunisia Out Of World Cup, After Loss To Belgium

Tunisia Out Of World Cup, After Loss To Belgium

By BWN
- June 24, 2018
- in World Cup 2018
85
0

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard both scored twice as Belgium strengthened their lead above England at the top of Group G, by crushing Tunisia 5-2 with a devastating attacking display.

While Roberto Martinez’s side are not through to the last 16 yet, a win for England over Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday will see the Red Devils and Three Lions progress.

That would leave their meeting in Kaliningrad on Thursday to decide who tops the group and it is Belgium who currently hold the upper hand there, with their sparkling finishing in the sunshine at the Spartak Stadium, leaving their goal difference significantly better off.

The Manchester United striker, Romelu Tukaku, scored twice against the African side to become the first Belgian to score four goals at a World Cup

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Assassination Attempt On Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s As Explosion Rocks His Rally

An explosion has struck a stadium in the