Tunisia Out Of World Cup, After Loss To Belgium

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard both scored twice as Belgium strengthened their lead above England at the top of Group G, by crushing Tunisia 5-2 with a devastating attacking display.

While Roberto Martinez’s side are not through to the last 16 yet, a win for England over Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday will see the Red Devils and Three Lions progress.

That would leave their meeting in Kaliningrad on Thursday to decide who tops the group and it is Belgium who currently hold the upper hand there, with their sparkling finishing in the sunshine at the Spartak Stadium, leaving their goal difference significantly better off.

The Manchester United striker, Romelu Tukaku, scored twice against the African side to become the first Belgian to score four goals at a World Cup